Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias heads for Hispaniola with heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Gray News) - Heavy rains are drenching the eastern Caribbean as newly formed Tropical Storm Isaias passes south of Puerto Rico and heads for Hispaniola carrying the threat of flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Wednesday. It is the earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect across the Caribbean to include the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern and central Bahamas.

The NHC is encouraging officials in Cuba and the Florida peninsula to monitor Isaias’ progress.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Pulaski man charged after shooting investigation in Rockingham County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A Pulaski man is charged after a shots fired investigation in Rockingham County. Aaron Michael Jackson was arrested for firing into a dwelling and reckless handling. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said a victim reported two gunshots were fired into the side of their room along Sweet Magnolia Lane just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A deputy observed the two holes appeared to be from a .22 caliber firearm. Hutcheson said the victim told investigators that Jackson had made a threat earlier in the day. According to Hutcheson, Jackson was located at a Harrisonburg motel and a spent .22 caliber casing was found in his vehicle. A search warrant was executed on his room and a .22 caliber pistol was located. Jackson was taken into custody. Jackson is scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on August 17.

News

Local organization sees increased need for mental health services during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A valley organization is seeing the need for mental health support for youth and adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project works with the local community to expand mental health treatment possibilities. Since March, Charles Shepard, the Clinical Director with the ARROW Project, said their client base nearly doubled. “We expanded our telehealth availability to not just the SAW [Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro] region, but the entire state because part of our mission is to alleviate barriers to access,” Shepard said. Since the pandemic has begun, the ARROW Project welcomed new counselors to accommodate the influx of clients, all who they have been helping virtually. The ARROW Project offers a variety of mental health services, including peer-to-peer support groups, and one-on-one counseling sessions for youth and adults. Sabrina Burress, the Executive Director of the ARROW Project, said the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has impacted many people in the community, but the staff is happy to help.

News

Local schools, universities prioritize mental health of students and staff during pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
As students get ready for school, whether it be online or in-person, local school and university leaders say the mental health of those students is a top priority. While it is difficult to gauge what the mental health needs of students will be now, Dr. David Onestak, the Director of the Counseling Center at James Madison University, said their staff of counselors is prepared. Dr. Onestak said every year the Counseling Center sees about a five to 10 percent increase in student services, and last fall, three new staff members were added, so he said he believes they could handle an influx in services if needed. “What we’re trying to do is plan comprehensively and then be ready to pivot and flexibly adapt what we offer based upon what’s actually happening when students actually arrive on campus,” Dr. Onestak said. Dr. Onestak said most counseling sessions will be held virtually, but they can reevaluate on a case-to-case basis if in-person were necessary. He said the university also plans to offer services for students who may not be able to physically be on campus because of health reasons. “We’re also looking at a [virtual] support group for students who might be immunocompromised,” Dr. Onestak said. “These students might not even be in Harrisonburg, they might be somewhere else in Virginia and they didn’t come back because of the health concerns.” Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision for most students to learn remotely for the first semester. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said HCPS is not only focused on the mental health of city students but also teachers, staff and families. When schools went into “crisis mode” in March, Dr. Richards said HCPS staff and teachers got creative with how they can be there for students at home. He said a “virtual relaxation room” was created for students and staff, and staff received additional support from mental health professionals.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

National

Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Civil rights icon John Lewis is laid to rest in Atlanta

Local

Local organization sees increased need for mental health services during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Since the pandemic has begun, the ARROW Project welcomed new counselors to accommodate the influx of clients, all who they have been helping virtually.

Local

Waynesboro Public Schools announces new tools for communication

Updated: 1 hours ago
Waynesboro Public Schools has introduced a couple of new tools for communicating with the community.

National

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Updated: 1 hours ago
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

National

JetBlue experimenting with UV light system to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.