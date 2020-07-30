Advertisement

VEC investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment fraud

Nearly 40 letters sent to Chesterfield woman's home, none addressed to her.
A Chesterfield woman says nearly 40 letters from the VEC were sent to her address, but she never requested anything from the agency.
A Chesterfield woman says nearly 40 letters from the VEC were sent to her address, but she never requested anything from the agency.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announces it is investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment benefit fraud across the Commonwealth.

It is likely that criminals have scooped up millions of dollars, however a VEC spokeswoman said investigators have been able to recover at least $50 million so far.

All of this comes as a Chesterfield County woman claims people are using her home address to try and scam the state into handing out unemployment benefits.

In a matter of days the woman received nearly 40 letters from the VEC. Not one of them had her name on it, but all had her address.

“One, two, three, four, five...” she counted. “This is insanity; I could paper a bathroom with this.”

A stack of 39 envelopes from the VEC was never requested by this Chesterfield woman who wishes to remain anonymous. All were mailed to her address between July 21st and 23rd.

There are 18 different names, none belonging to this woman who’s never filed unemployment before.

"How do all these people live at my address?" she asked.

What’s inside is not specifically known, but a glimpse through some of the envelopes shows pin numbers which can be associated with unemployment insurance benefits.

“Fraud is rampant in our country and this is our taxpayer’s money,” the woman said. “The people who really need it aren’t getting it.”

This woman isn’t sure why her address was used, but she has her theories.

“I have no idea, unless off of Zillow, because it was right after we put our house up for sale,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the VEC said she has not heard of that happening before, but urged the woman to file a fraud report with them and contact police, which the woman did.

However, the woman doesn't understand why the VEC didn't notice a problem.

“In the course of two days, two days, how is there not a trigger at the VEC that says how can all these people, in two days, file at this address?” she said.

Currently, the VEC is investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment benefit fraud dating back to mid-March. While it’s unknown how much money has been sent out across the state, a spokeswoman said they have stopped more than $50 million from getting into the wrong hands.

“Just be accountable, like the rest of us are, because there are people out there starving while the criminals are getting paid,” the woman said.

Since Monday no more letters from the VEC have arrived at the woman’s address.

The VEC urges anyone who suspects they may be a victim of fraud to report it by phone at 1-800-782-4001, or file a report online here.

The agency is working on getting more staffing to handling the influx of fraud calls.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket.

State

Defendants behind straw purchases of firearms sentenced to prison time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A convicted felon who conspired with straw purchasers to obtain firearms was sentenced today to 27 months in federal prison.

State

VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
School leaders from the Virginia Military Insitute say they will not be removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings that were named after Confederate leaders.

Local

Three people on a mission to feed the homeless in Charlottesville and beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Taking the time out of your day to stop and help people in need is what three incredible people are doing at The Haven in downtown Charlottesville.

Latest News

Local

Sherando Lake Recreation reopens with reservation system in place

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Sherando Lake Recreation Area in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is now open for visitors who make a reservation.

Local

More pregnant women choosing natural births over hospital births during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg's Brookhaven Women's Health and Natural Birth Center, has seen an increase of about 50% of interested mothers to be.

State

Concerns mount over outbreak at central Virginia immigrant detention center

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as U.S. senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are urging Trump to send in the country’s top public health agency.

State

Discussion about police use of non-lethal weapons scrapped from Richmond City Council meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The council was to take up a request to ban Richmond police officers from using certain non-lethal weapons to control unlawful assemblies, including flash bangs and tear gas, which we have seen being used during recent demonstrations.

National

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 911 on Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, July 30, Virginia has had 88,904 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.