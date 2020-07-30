Advertisement

VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

Virginia Military Institute
Virginia Military Institute(NBC29)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders from the Virginia Military Insitute say they will not be removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings that were named after Confederate leaders.

Ret. Gen. J.H. Bindford Peay III, the institute’s superintendent, made the announcement in a multi-page letter on Wednesday.

“We do not currently intend to remove any VMI statues or rename any VMI buildings. Rather, in the future we will emphasize recognition of leaders from the Institute’s second century. We will place unvarnished context on the value and lessons to be learned from the Institute’s rich heritage, while being mindful of the nation’s challenges and sensitivities to being fair and inclusive to all. Nevertheless, this and other issues related to the Plan will be discussed in the September Board of Visitors meeting,” Peay wrote.

There are statues of Stonewall Jackson and Francis H. Smith on campus, along with a monument honoring cadets who fought in the Battle of New Market for the Confederacy.

Going forward, Peay says VMI will focus on the school’s master plan - “Vision 2039: Focus on Leadership” - and on integrating five pillars of Education, VMI Corps of Cadets, Promote Increased Commissioning, VMI Symbology and Alumni.

You can read Peay’s full letter and plan, HERE.

