Wanted: Tracy D. Farrell

Wheel of Justice
Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.

Farrell is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for assault and battery.

She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

