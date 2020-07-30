Waynesboro Cans for Cancer raising thousands for children’s cancer research and treatment

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, a group of city employees has raised thousands of dollars to support children’s cancer research and treatment.

The friends who work for the Waynesboro Public Works Department decided they wanted to make a difference and started Waynesboro Cans for Cancer.

They’re collecting cans, appliances, even cars. If it’s metal, they’ll pick it up.

With Wednesday's load, Waynesboro Cans for Cancer broke the $10,000 mark, and every single penny goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"There's a lot of bad things happening in this world and a little bit helps what we're doing and it makes me feel better for doing it," said volunteer, Billy Rowe. "I'm very proud I'm a part of this."

The collection is ongoing. More information on how to donate to Waynesboro Cans for Cancer is available on the group’s Facebook page.

