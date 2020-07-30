Advertisement

Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District

The Waynesboro Little Giants are on the move.
The Waynesboro Little Giants are on the move.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Little Giants are on the move.

Waynesboro is leaving the Valley District and joining the Shenandoah District in a move approved by the VHSL Alignment Committee this week. The move goes into affect for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. Waynesboro joins Staunton, Riverheads, Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial, and Stuarts Draft in the Shenandoah District. The Little Giants have been competing alongside Turner Ashby, Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, and Rockbridge County in the Valley District.

Other VHSL Alignment Committee decisions affecting schools in WHSV viewing area

Central High School will be moving back to Class 2, starting in the 2021-2022 school year. The Falcons, who are currently competing in Class 3, will return to Bull Run District and compete in Region 2B.

Staunton High School is moving from Class 2 up to Class 3, starting in 2021-2022.

Buffalo Gap’s request to move from Class 2 down to Class 1 was denied by a vote of 19-3.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 29

Updated: 16 hours ago
RCBL Highlights - Wednesday, July 29

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 29

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Wednesday, July 29.

VOD Recordings

VHSL football moving to spring of 2021

Updated: 22 hours ago
VHSL football moving to spring of 2021

Sports

ACC announces scheduling model for 2020 fall football season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a scheduling model for the 2020 football season Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

High school football coaches getting ready for spring season in 2021

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
High school football is moving to the spring of 2021 in Virginia for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Sports

Lewis returning to JMU for senior season

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Matt Lewis is returning to James Madison for his senior season with the Dukes.

VOD Recordings

RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 28

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 28

Sports

DIGITAL EXTRA: New Market Shockers vs. Clover Hill Bucks - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
DIGITAL EXTRA: New Market Shockers vs. Clover Hill Bucks - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Sports

DIGITAL EXTRA: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks vs. Bridgewater Reds - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
DIGITAL EXTRA: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks vs. Bridgewater Reds - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 28

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 28.