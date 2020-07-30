Waynesboro moving to Shenandoah District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Little Giants are on the move.

Waynesboro is leaving the Valley District and joining the Shenandoah District in a move approved by the VHSL Alignment Committee this week. The move goes into affect for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. Waynesboro joins Staunton, Riverheads, Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial, and Stuarts Draft in the Shenandoah District. The Little Giants have been competing alongside Turner Ashby, Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, and Rockbridge County in the Valley District.

Other VHSL Alignment Committee decisions affecting schools in WHSV viewing area

Central High School will be moving back to Class 2, starting in the 2021-2022 school year. The Falcons, who are currently competing in Class 3, will return to Bull Run District and compete in Region 2B.

Staunton High School is moving from Class 2 up to Class 3, starting in 2021-2022.

Buffalo Gap’s request to move from Class 2 down to Class 1 was denied by a vote of 19-3.

