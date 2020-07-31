Advertisement

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday about mail-in voting concerns.

There are currently five states in the United States that conduct elections solely by mail. Those are Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Utah and Oregon.

In Virginia, there is absentee voting which allows you to vote without going to the polls.

In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person.

To receive a vote by mail you can apply by mail or go to the Department of Elections website or the Registrar’s Office website.

Ballots must be mailed to the voter starting 45 days before the election day.

Then, the ballots must be mailed back and postmarked by November 3rd, 2020.

To vote in-person absentee, you can go to City Hall and vote in the 45-day voting window.

If opting to do in-person absentee, City Hall is open every day from 8-5 and it will also be open on Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st.

