Amherst inmate dies while awaiting transfer

AMHERST Co. , Va. (WDBJ) - An inmate at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center died while awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

43-year-old Shawn Preston Jones was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:36 p.m. July 29.

Staff used CPR with the aid of an AED while Amherst County paramedics were contacted.

According to a press release, Jones was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m. of an apparent suicide.

The body was taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Jones was convicted of murder in March 2020 in the City of Waynesboro Circuit Court and was sentenced to forty years in prison with twelve years and five months suspended.

He was convicted of Probation Violation in Amherst County Circuit Court April 17, 2020 and sentenced to an additional twenty years.

