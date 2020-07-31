Bruins win first RCBL regular season pennant since 1931

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Bruins have claimed their first Rockingham County Baseball League regular season pennant since 1931.

Broadway defeated Bridgewater, 2-0, Thursday night in the completion of a suspended game from earlier in the season. With the win, the Bruins finish the regular season at 16-5 overall and lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming RCBL Playoffs. Broadway is led by outfielder/LHP Chase DeLauter who is putting together one of the best statistical seasons in the history of the league. The James Madison University freshman entered Thursday night with a .563 batting average, 13 home runs, and 39 RBI.

For the first time since 1931...



The @BroadwayBruins are your RCBL regular season champions! pic.twitter.com/BfE91MENtA — RCBL (@rcblonline) July 31, 2020

Clover Hill clinches top-four seed for RCBL Playoffs

The Clover Hill Bucks defeated the Montezuma Braves, 8-7, Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Clover Hill finishes the regular season with a 12-9 overall record and with Bridgwater’s (11-10 overall) loss to Broadway, the Bucks clinch their way into at least the No. 4 seed for the RCBL Playoffs. If Grottoes loses to Elkton Friday night, Clover Hill earns the No. 3 seed while Bridgewater would be the No. 4 seed and Grottoes would be the No. 5 seed. If Grottoes defeats Elkton, the Cardinals will be the No. 3 seed, Clover Hill will be the No. 4 seed, and Bridgewater will be the No. 5 seed.

New Market’s home game against Stuarts Draft was rained out Thursday evening. With Broadway’s win, the Shockers are now clinched into the No. 2 seed for the RCBL Playoffs. Stuarts Draft is the No. 8 seed.

Updated seeding for RCBL Playoffs:



No. 1 - Broadway (clinched)

No. 2 - New Market (clinched)

No. 3 - TBD

No. 4 - TBD

No. 5 - TBD

No. 6 - Montezuma (clinched)

No. 7 - Elkton (clinched)

No. 8 - Stuarts Draft (clinched)



(thread) — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 31, 2020

If Grottoes wins over Elkton Friday:



No. 3 seed - Grottoes

No. 4 seed - Clover Hill

No. 5 seed - Bridgewater



If Grottoes loses to Elkton Friday:



No. 3 seed - Clover Hill

No. 4 seed - Bridgewater

No. 5 seed - Grottoes — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 31, 2020

