Bruins win first RCBL regular season pennant since 1931

The Broadway Bruins have claimed their first Rockingham County Baseball League regular-season pennant since 1931.
The Broadway Bruins have claimed their first Rockingham County Baseball League regular-season pennant since 1931.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Bruins have claimed their first Rockingham County Baseball League regular season pennant since 1931.

Broadway defeated Bridgewater, 2-0, Thursday night in the completion of a suspended game from earlier in the season. With the win, the Bruins finish the regular season at 16-5 overall and lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming RCBL Playoffs. Broadway is led by outfielder/LHP Chase DeLauter who is putting together one of the best statistical seasons in the history of the league. The James Madison University freshman entered Thursday night with a .563 batting average, 13 home runs, and 39 RBI.

Clover Hill clinches top-four seed for RCBL Playoffs

The Clover Hill Bucks defeated the Montezuma Braves, 8-7, Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Clover Hill finishes the regular season with a 12-9 overall record and with Bridgwater’s (11-10 overall) loss to Broadway, the Bucks clinch their way into at least the No. 4 seed for the RCBL Playoffs. If Grottoes loses to Elkton Friday night, Clover Hill earns the No. 3 seed while Bridgewater would be the No. 4 seed and Grottoes would be the No. 5 seed. If Grottoes defeats Elkton, the Cardinals will be the No. 3 seed, Clover Hill will be the No. 4 seed, and Bridgewater will be the No. 5 seed.

New Market’s home game against Stuarts Draft was rained out Thursday evening. With Broadway’s win, the Shockers are now clinched into the No. 2 seed for the RCBL Playoffs. Stuarts Draft is the No. 8 seed.

