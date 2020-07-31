Advertisement

Central returning to Class 2, Bull Run District

By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Falcons are rejoining the Bull Run District and Region 2B as part of the school’s move back to Class 2. The move was recently approved by the VHSL Alignment Committee.

Central previously competed in Class 2 as part of the Bull Run District but moved up to Class 3, Region 3B, and the Northwestern District prior to the 2019-2020 school year. Central athletic director Justin Broughman says the move down in classification and back to the Bull Run District should help reduce travel for the Falcons.

“In our (current) region, Region 3B, we travel to Richmond, Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia, Loudon County,” said Broughman. “We are scattered all about and the average distance between Central High School and any of our region opponents in 90 miles or about 110 minutes on a bus. To make those trips on Tuesday or Wednesday nights and then turn around and come back to school on the following day, that’s asking a lot of our kids.”

The changes for Central will take effect for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. The Falcons are eligible to move down in classification due to enrollment numbers.

