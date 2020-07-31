Advertisement

Firefighters spend hours battling blaze at Shenandoah Waste Service Facility

Published: Jul. 30, 2020
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters spent almost four hours battling fire at the Shenandoah Waste Service Facility along the 3400 block of U.S. 340 Business West.

Fire Chief Terry Pettit said when firefighters arrived, they found several several large piles of recycled material on fire. He said the fire was threatening a nearby building along with powerlines overhead, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the building.

Some Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative customers were left without power until the fire was out.

US Highway 340 Business West was shut down for some time as firefighters used a hose line which was stretched to the Alma Boat Landing next to the Shenandoah River about 2500 feet away.

No word on the value of the damage just yet.

Pettit said the fire started in a vehicle that was being crushed and quickly spread into a pile of material nearby.

According to a press release on Wednesday night, an engine and tanker from the Shenandoah Fire Department also assisted along with a foam unit from Merck. Units from the Stanley Rescue Squad and Page County EMS but no injuries were reported. Traffic was rerouted with the help of the Page County Sheriff’s Dept. and Virginia State Police and a representative from the Department of Emergency Management also responded to evaluate any runoff that occurred from the fire.

