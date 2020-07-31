First Alert Forecast: Beneficial rain across the area

(WHSV) - A stalled front remains nearby through Saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Isaias which may bring more rain to the region early next week.

FRIDAY: Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog.

Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog.

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding.

A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with

a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm).

A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms move in Saturday afternoon/evening. A few of which may be strong to severe. (WHSV)

A look at the storm threats for Saturday. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon and it will be rather humid. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: The track of Tropical Storm Isaias will dictate our forecast for early next week. Some indications are that the system may skim the East Coast. Regardless, beneficial rain is possible. Details regarding timing and track will likely change as we are several days out, stay tuned for the latest information. The further west the storm tracks, the more and better chances of rain we will have. If it stays more east then we could feel a little to no impact.

It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

