First Alert Forecast: It’s a First Alert Weather Day for slow moving showers and storms

(WHSV) - A stalled front remains nearby through Saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Isaias which may bring more rain to the region early next week.

FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Areas of dense fog to start the day with scattered showers, temperatures near 70 degrees. A little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. Waves of rain on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more isolated for the evening. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall at times. Any activity will be slow moving, isolated instances of flooding can’t be ruled out. Activity will be more concentrated north of Interstate 64. As a result highs will be in the mid to upper 70s north of Harrisonburg, low to possibly mid 80s south of Harrisonburg.

Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog.

SATURDAY: A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s. Mainly cloudy for the day. Highs in the low 80s with on and off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Lows near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon and it will be rather humid. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: The track of Tropical Storm Isaias will dictate our forecast for early next week. Some indications are that the system may skim the East Coast. Regardless, beneficial rain is possible. Details regarding timing and track will likely change as we are several days out, stay tuned for the latest information. The further west the storm tracks, the more and better chances of rain we will have. If it stays more east then we could feel a little to no impact.

It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

