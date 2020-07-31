Advertisement

First round matchups set for RCBL Playoffs

The first round matchups are set for the Rockingham County Baseball League Playoffs.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first round matchups are set for the Rockingham County Baseball League Playoffs.

The RCBL regular season is officially over after Friday night’s scheduled game between Grottoes and Elkton was canceled following a forfeit by the Blue Sox. The game counts as a win for the Cardinals and loss for the Blue Sox. Friday’s scheduled contest between Stuarts Draft and New Market was canceled by mutual agreement between the two teams since they were both already locked into their playoff seeds.

Final RCBL Regular Season Standings - 2020 Season

1. Broadway: 16-5 Overall

2. New Market: 14-6 Overall

t3. Grottoes: 12-9 Overall*

t3. Clover Hill: 12-9 Overall

5. Bridgewater: 11-10 Overall

6. Montezuma: 8-13 Overall

7. Elkton: 6-15 Overall

8. Stuarts Draft: 4-16 Overall

*Grottoes earns No. 3 seed for playoffs over Clover Hill due to head-to-head tiebreaker. Cardinals went 2-1 against the Bucks during the regular season.

RCBL Playoffs - First Round

No. 8 Stuarts Draft vs. No. 1 Broadway

Game 1: Sunday, August 2 at JMU’s Eagle Field - 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, August 3 at Stuarts Draft - 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4 at JMU’s Eagle Field - 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 5 Bridgewater vs. No. 4 Clover Hill

Game 1: Sunday, August 2 at Buck Bowman Park - 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, August 3 at Buck Bowman Park - 7:30 p.m. (Reds are home team)

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4 at Buck Bowman Park - 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 6 Montezuma vs. No. 3 Grottoes

Game 1: Sunday, August 2 at Grottoes - 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, August 3 at Montezuma - 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4 at Grottoes - 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 7 Elkton vs. No. 2 New Market

Game 1: Sunday, August 2 at New Market - 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, August 3 at Elkton - 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4 at New Market - 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

