Grant County sees COVID-19 cases spike from 15 to 78 in two weeks

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Just two weeks ago, Grant County was reporting 15 COVID-19 cases but now after two outbreaks, health officials said case numbers have jumped to 78 confirmed positive cases.

Accoring to the Grant County Health Department, those outbreaks occurred at the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center and a church service and retreat, which resulted in over two dozen positive cases.

Sandria Glasscock, with the Grant County Health Department, said after speaking with leadership from that church, they were informed people were not wearing face coverings.

The Grant County Health Department has been trying to push the message of wearing face coverings to businesses, churches and the community.

“Many people think that it is their right to not wear a mask because they feel like they’re in control of their own health, however, it puts the public’s health at risk to not wear a mask,” Glasscock said. “We have a small rural hospital that’s doing a very good job, but it’s taxing our healthcare community, our medical staff, so we need to get back to the message of flattening the curve.”

She said being in a rural area has caused some shortages of supplies and delays in testing.

The Grant County Health Department encourages people to continue social distancing, keep gatherings to a minimum, wash hands and make sure to wear a face mask.

