Advertisement

JMU students: Here’s what you need to know about returning to campus

The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.
The steps of Wilson Hall at James Madison University.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University sent an email to their students and members of the JMU family to discuss their back-to-campus plan Friday.

In the email, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller outlined the university’s Stop the Spread plan, which was certified and approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on July 23.

JMU said that it is essential their students and faculty members wear a mask, social distance, complete daily health screenings and contact the University Health Center if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.

Other expectations include isolating for eight full days prior to students’ return to campus, and for all students to complete an online eLearning course concerning the coronavirus.

Students must also agree to the COVID-19 Stop the Spread Agreement, which will be a part of the check-in process for the fall semester. Students must sign the agreement, which can be found on MyMadison, by August 14.

Additionally, health screening questions should be completed each day. These questions will be related to body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and can be answered on the LiveSafe mobile app.

When it comes to being on campus, students are expected to wear a mask, which must be brought from home. There may not be gatherings of more than 10 people. If you are part of a student organization, meetings should be held virtually if possible. If not, social distancing must be taken into account when meeting.

For more information, you can read JMU’s full Stop the Spread plan here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog. Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding. A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 13 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Local

New tethering law in Virginia protects animals from extreme weather

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
One law in Virginia that went into effect at the beginning of this month protects our furry friends. It made changes to Virginia’s tethering law.

News

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person.

Latest News

News

Local fair-trade store helps artists across the globe make a liveable wage

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Ten Thousand Villages in Downtown Harrisonburg is a non-profit fair-trade store. It partners with artists in developing countries to give them a way to make a liveable wage and an outlet to sell their creations.

State

‘I was heartbroken’: Mask mandate creates communication challenges for deaf community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Perry, NBC12
The mask mandate in Virginia is creating communication challenges for the deaf community. One woman said she faced communication issues after a Walmart employee refused to pull down his mask to help her.

Travel

Vehicle crash on I-64W to cause delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A vehicle crash has closed the westbound right lane and right shoulder on I-64W at mile marker 93.2 in Waynesboro in Augusta County.

Local

Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
On Tuesday, Rev. Oakley saw a Facebook post that showed pictures that the sign had been vandalized, and two community members were trying to clean it off.The word "Black" was been scribbled out, and the word "ALL" was written on either side.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.