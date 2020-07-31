JMU students: Here’s what you need to know about returning to campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University sent an email to their students and members of the JMU family to discuss their back-to-campus plan Friday.

In the email, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller outlined the university’s Stop the Spread plan, which was certified and approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on July 23.

JMU said that it is essential their students and faculty members wear a mask, social distance, complete daily health screenings and contact the University Health Center if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.

Other expectations include isolating for eight full days prior to students’ return to campus, and for all students to complete an online eLearning course concerning the coronavirus.

Students must also agree to the COVID-19 Stop the Spread Agreement, which will be a part of the check-in process for the fall semester. Students must sign the agreement, which can be found on MyMadison, by August 14.

Additionally, health screening questions should be completed each day. These questions will be related to body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and can be answered on the LiveSafe mobile app.

When it comes to being on campus, students are expected to wear a mask, which must be brought from home. There may not be gatherings of more than 10 people. If you are part of a student organization, meetings should be held virtually if possible. If not, social distancing must be taken into account when meeting.

For more information, you can read JMU’s full Stop the Spread plan here.

