Local fair-trade store helps artists across the globe make a liveable wage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Yesterday was “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.”

One local store is working with artisans from across the globe to share their art and give them an opportunity to make a living wage.

Ten Thousand Villages in Downtown Harrisonburg is a non-profit fair-trade store. It partners with artists in developing countries to give them a way to make a liveable wage and an outlet to sell their creations.

Many of their artists are women and their main focus is not solely to combat human trafficking, but they still hope to empower the artists and give them the ability to take care of themselves and their families.

Stephanie Resto is the assistant manager of Ten Thousand Villages.

“In trying to empower women, in that way, many of them are the heads of their households. And we want to make sure that women in those vulnerable situations like that are given the opportunity to provide a wage for their families,” Resto said.

Most of the products are made from sustainable items and are made by hand, giving each piece its own uniqueness.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.