Advertisement

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is lone player to stand for anthem

He also didn't wear Black Lives Matter T-shirt
Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac (1) stands as others kneel before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac (1) stands as others kneel before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Isaac stood with his hands behind his back. He wore his Magic jersey and not the Black Lives Matter T-shirt that other players have had on for the anthems so far in the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World.

A person with knowledge of Isaac’s decision said it was not a surprise to his teammates and that his choice was discussed ahead of time. Teammates supported the decision, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Isaac had yet to discuss his decision publicly.

Isaac, an ordained minister, has a history of being active with various charities and churches.

Players and teams at the restart at Disney have elected to kneel for the playing of the anthems, doing so along the sideline nearest their benches — which also happens to be the one where “Black Lives Matter” has been painted onto the playing surface.

Isaac was the first player to stand for the anthem in the restarted season. The Magic and the Nets were the third game since the season resumed; the other 16 teams at the restart were scheduled to play their initial games either later Friday or on Saturday.

The NBA has had a rule since the early 1980s saying players must stand for the anthem. But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night — when the teams that played in the opening night of the restarted season, those being New Orleans, Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, all knelt for the anthem — that he was relaxing that policy in these times where a desire for equality and social justice is at the forefront of many conversations in this country.

Isaac received the Magic’s community service award last year. He has donated money to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, led a Hurricane Dorian relief effort and has raised money to help organizations promote literacy for children in Central Florida.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog. Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding. A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses recently introduced RECLAIM Act

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National Politics

Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Friday's order means the court is not likely even to consider the substance of the issue until after the November election, while work on the wall continues.

Latest News

Local

New tethering law in Virginia protects animals from extreme weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
One law in Virginia that went into effect at the beginning of this month protects our furry friends. It made changes to Virginia’s tethering law.

News

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person.

Local

JMU students: Here’s what you need to know about returning to campus

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
James Madison University sent an email to their students and members of the JMU family to discuss their back-to-campus plan Friday.

News

Local fair-trade store helps artists across the globe make a liveable wage

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Ten Thousand Villages in Downtown Harrisonburg is a non-profit fair-trade store. It partners with artists in developing countries to give them a way to make a liveable wage and an outlet to sell their creations.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.