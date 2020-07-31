Advertisement

‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Evita’ director Alan Parker dies at 76

Lisa Parker, left, and director Alan Parker arrive for the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in London.
Lisa Parker, left, and director Alan Parker arrive for the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in London. Alan Parker, who has directed films including "Evita," "Bugsy Malone" and "Mississippi Burning," will be honored with the Bafta Fellowship award.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at 76.

A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness.

Parker was one of Britain’s most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes “Fame,” “Mississippi Burning,” “The Commitments and “Angela’s Ashes.” Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.

Parker also championed Britain's film industry, serving as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the U.K. Film Council. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Fellow director David Puttnam said Parker "was my oldest and closest friend – I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again."

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

