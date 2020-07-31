Much needed widespread rain across the area Thursday, and we are not done just yet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was such a welcomed sight, widespread rain across the area late Thursday afternoon.

We have been doing pretty good on rainfall through until late June. It’s pretty much over the last 30 days where the rain has stopped, storms have been very spotty, and the heat has not helped. A few areas have even been recently added to the minor drought category, so yes- it has been very dry.

Updated July 30th, 2020 but only includes rainfall until 8 a.m. July 28th, 2020. (WHSV)

With the high heat of July (typically our hottest month) and lack of rainfall the area has dried out very quickly. This is normal for this time of the year. Typically our rain in the heart of summer comes from thunderstorms but these can be very spotty and not widespread across the area.

The drought monitor above was issued Thursday morning. Some areas are in the minor drought but that’s not expected to expand. We have more rain over the next few days and possibly even tropical moisture next week.

Over the last 30 days, the actual rainfall compared to average has been down anywhere from 1″-3″ across most of the area. Only a few spots in Augusta county have picked up near or above average rainfall for the month but all of this came in storms, and it also fell in a short amount of time.

Rainfall compared to average, as of 8 a.m. July 30th, 2020 (WHSV)

Rainfall on Thursday, July 30th ranged from nothing, to 3″.

As a stalled front takes up residency across the area, we will continue to see waves of energy riding along the front through Saturday. This means, waves of rain. While no day will lead to constant rain all day, it will be on and off through Friday and Saturday.

This will continue to bring much needed rain across the area after such a dry month.

One other possibility is a tropical storm, or tropical system skirting the East Coast Monday and Tuesday next week. Our two scenarios with Isaias are:

1. The storm stays along the East coast as it moves up the Mid-Atlantic proving rainfall for both Monday and Tuesday

2. The storm stays just offshore of the coast line and leads to little to no rain for our area, with the heaviest rain along coastal areas.

There’s still some time to watch this one and we will keep you updated.