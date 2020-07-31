Advertisement

New tethering law in Virginia protects animals from extreme weather

At the beginning of the month, one Virginia Law, the "Tethering Law" was changed to further protect dogs.
At the beginning of the month, one Virginia Law, the "Tethering Law" was changed to further protect dogs.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One law in Virginia that went into effect at the beginning of this month protects our furry friends. It made changes to Virginia’s tethering law.

The old tethering law that Virginia had for dogs didn’t factor in the weather. Organizations like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA wanted to see changes. The revised law now specifies weather conditions where dogs should not be left unattended (extreme heat, freezing temperatures, and severe weather). Minimum tethering has also gone up to 15 feet.

“The new law forces greater protections for the animals, specifically for the weather. So it does give law enforcement and the general public guidelines so if they see animals outside when it’s freezing, or inclement weather or extreme temperatures it gives them an objective measure to call enforcement if need be,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

“The new law that was put into effect July 1st explicitly specifies temperatures that are safe or deemed safe for animals to be out in which are temperatures that are below 85 degrees and above 32 degrees,” said Nawaz.

“Exposure to freezing temperatures or extreme heat is detrimental to the health of the animals,” said Nawaz.

Along with hot or cold weather, the law prevents animals from being outside when severe weather warnings are issued.

Nawaz said that the law creates awareness, but to really see it make a difference, it will come down to how aggressive law enforcement is.

“The law affords it to be an objective measure with the temperature being too high but now they can call animal control to follow up and expect them to follow through with it,” said Nawaz.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that police have responded to six instances so far in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but no citations have needed to be issued.

With the new tethering law becoming in effect July 1, the average high in Harrisonburg during the heat of the summer would be enough to have to bring your dog inside as the average high is 85 degrees.

One thing that the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is doing is providing crates that will make it easier for owners to bring their dogs inside when its too hot, or cold, or we are dealing with severe weather.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog. Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding. A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person.

Latest News

Local

JMU students: Here’s what you need to know about returning to campus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
James Madison University sent an email to their students and members of the JMU family to discuss their back-to-campus plan Friday.

News

Local fair-trade store helps artists across the globe make a liveable wage

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Ten Thousand Villages in Downtown Harrisonburg is a non-profit fair-trade store. It partners with artists in developing countries to give them a way to make a liveable wage and an outlet to sell their creations.

State

‘I was heartbroken’: Mask mandate creates communication challenges for deaf community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Perry, NBC12
The mask mandate in Virginia is creating communication challenges for the deaf community. One woman said she faced communication issues after a Walmart employee refused to pull down his mask to help her.

Travel

Vehicle crash on I-64W to cause delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A vehicle crash has closed the westbound right lane and right shoulder on I-64W at mile marker 93.2 in Waynesboro in Augusta County.

Local

Black Lives Matter sign vandalized at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
On Tuesday, Rev. Oakley saw a Facebook post that showed pictures that the sign had been vandalized, and two community members were trying to clean it off.The word "Black" was been scribbled out, and the word "ALL" was written on either side.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.