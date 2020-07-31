Advertisement

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

6 teams won't play on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - MLB is postponing another game due to players testing positive for coronavirus, ESPN and MLB.com reported.

Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Six teams are being held out of action on Friday.

In addition to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays will sit out because of positive tests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

State

UVA graduate named new CEO of The New York Times

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A University of Virginia graduate has been named the new President and CEO of the New York Times.

National

Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The scene outside the federal courthouse that started with yet another demonstration Thursday night stood in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between the protesters and the agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell the unrest in Oregon's largest city.

Local

Staunton police issue warning after rabid cat attack on Moore St.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Police say a person was attacked by a cat in the area of Moore Street on Tuesday, July 28. The animal was captured, and tested positive for rabies.

Latest News

National

Man rescues girl being attacked by fox

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
A fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her 19 times.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Horse rescued from burning barn in Pennsylvania

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The rescue happened last Thursday at Red Wing Farm in Hilltown, Pennsylvania. Friends and workers had already gotten all the other horse outs of the barn to safety, but Phoebe was spooked by the flames.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 984 on Friday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 31, Virginia has had 89,888 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

National

Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.