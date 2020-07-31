RHSPCA reaches “Cat-pacity,” running adoption special through Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Through Saturday, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is running a cat and kitten adoption special to clear out the shelter.

Huck Nawaz, the shelter’s executive director, said the RH-SPCA took in 165 cats in June, and July’s numbers look just as high.

The shelter’s cats and kittens are looking for their forever home or at least a foster home.

“We’ve only got so many spaces on the adoption floor, so when those start to get full, we need a place for them to go to, Nawaz said. “Ideally into adoptive homes, but if that’s not possible, we want them to go into foster homes temporarily.”

Kittens can be adopted for $50 and adult cats for $25.

All cats and dogs leaving the RH-SPCA are spayed or neutered, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and dewormings, microchipped. All cats four months and older are tested for feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus.

The RH-SPCA is still booking adoption appointments to monitor how many people are coming in and out of the building during the coronavirus pandemic.

To make an adoption appointment, click here.

