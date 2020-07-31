Advertisement

Riggleman considering run for VA Governor

Congressman Denver Riggleman considers run for Virginia governor.
Congressman Denver Riggleman considers run for Virginia governor.(WVIR)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Congressman Denver Riggleman may make a run for Virginia governor as an independent.

The 5th district representative told Bloomberg that he is seriously considering a run after the Republican Party of Virginia nominated Bob Good at last month’s 5th district convention.

He told Bloomberg that he lost his seat in Congress, “because I refused to be corrupt, I refused to kiss the ring, I refused to commit to supporting anything even close to racism or bigotry.”

Riggleman says he’ll make a decision in September or October.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Thursday rain

Updated: moments ago

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Local

Central Shenandoah Health Director says schools can safely open

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Central Shenandoah Health District’s Director, Laura Kornegay, says schools in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have put the preventative measures in place to safely open schools on August 18.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Tracy D. Farrell

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.

Latest News

State

150,000+ Virginians may have had COVID-19, according to UVA Health research

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The real number of Virginians infected with coronavirus could be at least twice as high as the number that have tested positive, according to new research being conducted by University of Virginia Health and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Local

Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket.

State

VEC investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment fraud

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announces it is investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment benefit fraud across the Commonwealth.

State

Defendants behind straw purchases of firearms sentenced to prison time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A convicted felon who conspired with straw purchasers to obtain firearms was sentenced today to 27 months in federal prison.

State

VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
School leaders from the Virginia Military Insitute say they will not be removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings that were named after Confederate leaders.

Local

Three people on a mission to feed the homeless in Charlottesville and beyond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Taking the time out of your day to stop and help people in need is what three incredible people are doing at The Haven in downtown Charlottesville.