Riggleman considering run for VA Governor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - Congressman Denver Riggleman may make a run for Virginia governor as an independent.

The 5th district representative told Bloomberg that he is seriously considering a run after the Republican Party of Virginia nominated Bob Good at last month’s 5th district convention.

He told Bloomberg that he lost his seat in Congress, “because I refused to be corrupt, I refused to kiss the ring, I refused to commit to supporting anything even close to racism or bigotry.”

Riggleman says he’ll make a decision in September or October.

