The Center Yoga holds virtual classes during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Center Yoga, Harrisonburg's first yoga studio, established in 2005, is one of the many fitness business that has had to change how they hold classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day after The Center had to close its doors in March, they immediately began offering virtual classes. And the benefits of participating, may be much greater than you think.

"Yoga and meditation in itself, are wonderful practices to improve the immune system," The Center Yoga owner, Suzanne McCahill Perrine, said. "We do a lot of deep breathing, we exercise our lungs."

McCahill Perrine also says, these practices can help relieve stress and anxiety, which many people are facing because of COVID-19, especially when in quarantine.

“We’re just sort of staying and hunkering down indoors, which is what we were asked to do,” McCahill Perrine said, “but being able to reach out and know you’re not alone is incredibly healthy for the mind and the body.”

The Center's virtual classes have been able to connect with people all over the United States, and even over seas.

They hope to bring back small in person classes sometime soon, but for now McCahill Perrine says anyone and everyone is welcome to join their virtual classes. No experience is needed, as they offer different levels of classes including a gentle chair yoga, for those who have trouble moving around.

McCahill Perrine says, that although the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough, it has been, “amazingly challenging, and empowering to see how we can all evolve to what is happening around us.” She is also very grateful for how the community has stuck together to navigate through these hard times.

For more information on The Center Yoga, and learn how to sign up for a virtual class, visit www.thecenterdowntown.com

