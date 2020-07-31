UVA graduate named new CEO of The New York Times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia graduate has been named the new President and CEO of the New York Times.

Meredith Kopit Levien graduated from UVA in 1993. At 49 years old, she is the youngest person to ever lead the organization.

Levien will succeed Mark Thompson, who led the newspaper’s digital transformation. She officially takes over on September 8.

