ValleyFest postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that ValleyFest20 would be postponed until May 29, 2021, due to coronavirus concerns.

“In consideration of the health and safety of the attendees and staff, we cannot in good faith hold ValleyFest20 this fall,” Sara Wittig, director of marketing and communications at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said in an email.

ValleyFest, the annual beer and wine festival held at Massanutten Resort every year, was originally scheduled for May 23, 2020. In April, ValleyFest was postponed to September 19.

If you have any questions, you can contact Sara Wittig at communications@hrchamber.org.

