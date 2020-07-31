Advertisement

Vehicle fire on 1-81 in Shenandoah Co. causes delays

A vehicle fire on 1-81 in Shenandoah Co. has caused traffic backups of approximately 1.5 miles.
A vehicle fire on 1-81 in Shenandoah Co. has caused traffic backups of approximately 1.5 miles.(VDOT)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers can expect delays of approximately 1.5 miles due to a vehicle fire on I-81N at mile marker 272.4 in Shenandoah County, according to VDOT.

All northbound lanes are closed.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travel

Vehicle crash on VA-285 in Fisherville closes both northbound lanes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers can expect delays on VA-285 near Interstate 64 in Fisherville in Augusta County due to a vehicle crash.

Local

The Center Yoga holds virtual classes during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
"Yoga and meditation in itself, are wonderful practices to improve the immune system."

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

State

UVA graduate named new CEO of The New York Times

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A University of Virginia graduate has been named the new President and CEO of the New York Times.

Latest News

Local

Staunton police issue warning after rabid cat attack on Moore St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Police say a person was attacked by a cat in the area of Moore Street on Tuesday, July 28. The animal was captured, and tested positive for rabies.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 984 on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, July 31, Virginia has had 89,888 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Special Report Follow Up - July 31

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

No charges in the 2014 death of Michael Brown

Updated: 13 hours ago
St. Louis County’s prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's decision marked the third time prosecutors investigated and opted not to charge Darren Wilson, the white officer who fatally shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old, on Aug. 9, 2014. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson in November 2014, and the U.S. Department of Justice also declined to charge him in March 2015. Civil rights leaders and Brown’s parents had hoped that Bell, the county’s first Black prosecutor who took office in January 2019, would see things differently. “My heart breaks” for Brown’s parents, a somber Bell said during a news conference. “I know this is not the result they were looking for and that their pain will continue forever.” Describing the announcement as “one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do,” Bell said that his office conducted a five-month, unannounced, review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence. “The question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Micheal Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law? After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did,” Bell said. But, he said, “our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson.”

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 911 on Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
As of Thursday, July 30, Virginia has had 88,904 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s a rise of 911 positive cases since Wednesday, out of 19,287 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

News

Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket. With the federal eviction moratorium ending on July 25 and an increase in people losing their unemployment benefits, Mercy House in Harrisonburg said they’ve seen the number of those in need rise over the past month. Kaylin Miller, a case manager with Mercy House, said their main priority now is to help those in need through the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Since June, Mercy House has been distributing money from Governor Northam’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. The program uses $50 million from the CARES Act to help people dealing with eviction or foreclosure because of COVID-19. Miller said since last month, they have received several applications for the program. “It’s been a month and we’ve spent around $40,000 on helping people get caught on paying their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Miller said. “It’s been a steady increase this entire time so we expect that to keep growing.” The program is actually meant to prevent evictions and if you are concerned about not being able to pay rent you can apply. If approved, money can be used with past due rent and mortgage beginning April 1, 2020. Priority is given to households with lower income, and applicants are eligible even if they’ve received unemployment or a stimulus check. To apply: -An applicant must have a valid lease or mortgage in their name. -The applicant must have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic. -The applicant must provide proof of income (or a lack of income). If you think you are eligible, you can call 540-216-2350. The organization said they are still continuing to work with the City of Harrisonburg and other organizations like Open Doors to help those in need.