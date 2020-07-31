Advertisement

VHSL announces updated guidelines for offseason practices

The Virginia High School League has announced updated guidelines for schools to follow for offseason workouts.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VHSL Statement

Working in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has developed a list of Phase III recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities.

VHSL Phase III Recommended Guidelines for Reopening High School Sports:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15_XyOzREyKHkuEhxKAhaldTMJJESIJhV/view?usp=sharing

