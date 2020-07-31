Advertisement

VSP: Trooper injured after being rear-ended in DUI-related crash

A Virginia State Trooper was injured after a driver rear-ended the patrol vehicle in Northern Virginia.
A Virginia State Trooper was injured after a driver rear-ended the patrol vehicle in Northern Virginia.(VSP - Twitter)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper was injured after a driver rear-ended the patrol vehicle in Northern Virginia.

VSP said that a Woodbridge man slammed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle on I-395 in Springfield on Friday morning.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and the trooper was treated for minor injuries.

VSP said according to the DMV’s preliminary stats, there have been 518 DUI-related crashes in Northern Virginia from January through July 2020. VSP said this crash was the 519th DUI-related crash in the region.

