West Virginia State Fair restarts flea market

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WDBJ) - A traditional feature of the Wets Virginia State Fair is returning on its own.

On Tuesdays they'll be opening up the free parking area across the street from the fairgrounds for a return of the fair's flea market.

Spaces are available each Tuesday for ten dollars. Vendors must set up booths at a minimum of ten feet away from each other and must wear a mask.

“Normally it’s Tuesdays and Saturdays, but we’re only going to start out with Tuesdays for now to see how it works out,” said Fair Ticket Office Manager Brenda Hunt. “We feel like that’s something that we can do safe, that will be safe for the community. We’ve had a lot of calls about it, about wanting us to have it.”

The flea market will only be open on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

