Carnival comes to the Valley with COVID-19 precautions in place

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -In the city of Staunton, you can hear and smell the staples of summer.

Cotton candy, funnel cakes, and fun is in store in the Staunton Mall parking lot.

Chris Colbert is the owner of Fun Time Amusements, which put on the carnival.

“We just chose Staunton because we felt with all of the area events being canceled, it would’ve been nice to just get somebody small set-up and give them some enjoyment through the times that everybody else has just been shuttered inside and restricted on what they could do and not do,” Colbert said.

But with the fun, they also want to enforce COVID-19 measures.

“As the governor’s put in place, we are restricted to a thousand people per gathering. We have all the CDC guidelines in place as far as sanitation on the ride cycles, we have hand sanitizer throughout the lot, all our employees are masked, they are health-screened daily prior to coming into their shift,” Colbert said.

Visitors are suggested to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Probably about 90% of people who do show up do have them. And the ones that don’t seem to adhere to the social distancing, we haven’t had any issues with that at all,” Colbert said.

And the rides are run at half capacity.

“We’ve told people, you know it may be a little longer wait time sometimes because we do have to run smaller cycles for the rides when we can get a little busier,” Colbert said.

“It’s a little taste of what a normally would be a summer, that’s what we’re trying to give to these communities,” Colbert said.

The carnival will continue through Sunday before packing up and heading to the Verona Fire Department next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

