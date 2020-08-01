Advertisement

Del. Wilt bill proposes more authority to General Assembly during state of emergency

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP) (GIM)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Delegate Tony Wilt from the Valley wants the General Assembly to be more involved when it comes to emergency orders.

The bill introduced by the local republican on July 29 would require executive emergency orders issued by Virginia’s governor that restrict, limit or prohibit lawful action by businesses, non-profits or indivudals be approved by the state’s General Assembly before it can continue for more than 45 days.

“The legislation allows for a 45-day state of emergency declaration and anything beyond that, the Governor would be required to call in the General Assembly, and to give us the ability to weigh in on that state of emergency,” Wilt said.

While the governor is elected by Virginians, Wilt said so are the 100 Delegates and 40 State Senators that make up the General Assembly and he said they know the needs of their community and constituents.

“It affects the lives of every single citizen in the state of Virginia and I believe that they should have their voices heard when it comes to a declaration like this,” Wilt said.

Wilt said the governor currently has broad authority over emergency orders and their duration with little room for the General Assembly to weigh in.

Wilt said this is not a partisan issue, and it is an important issue for both parties to evaluate.

“There’s a continuing separation of powers. While the governor calling a state of emergency certainly falls in the governor’s purview,” Wilt said. “I think this is a good balance of giving the Governor that leeway to call the initial state of emergency, but you know, it just can’t go on forever,” Wilt said.

Wilt will propose the amendment at the General Assembly special session convening on August 18, but he said it would go through a lengthy process until potential approval in 2022.

In order for the amendment to be adopted into the Virginia Constitution, it would have to pass the General Assembly twice, with a legislative election in between each passage. It would then be placed on the ballot for approval by the voters.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Randy Harris
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast.

News

Here’s what you need to know about returning to campus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Randy Harris
James Madison University sent an email to their students and members of the JMU family to discuss their back-to-campus plan Friday. In the email, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller outlined the university’s Stop the Spread plan, which was certified and approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on July 23. JMU said that it is essential their students and faculty members wear a mask, social distance, complete daily health screenings and contact the University Health Center if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19. Other expectations include isolating for eight full days prior to students’ return to campus, and for all students to complete an online eLearning course concerning the coronavirus. Students must also agree to the COVID-19 Stop the Spread Agreement, which will be a part of the check-in process for the fall semester. Students must sign the agreement, which can be found on MyMadison, by August 14. Additionally, health screening questions should be completed each day. These questions will be related to body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and can be answered on the LiveSafe mobile app. When it comes to being on campus, students are expected to wear a mask, which must be brought from home. There may not be gatherings of more than 10 people. If you are part of a student organization, meetings should be held virtually if possible. If not, social distancing must be taken into account when meeting.

News

Resteraunts opening up during the pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Two brand new businesses in Harrisonburg are getting their places started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sage Bird Cider Works owner Zach Carlson is preparing to open his establishment later this summer. “I think more than anything the pandemic has impacted us in our anxiety levels,” Carlson said.” Both Sage Bird Cider Works and Magpie Diner were struck with something they could have never expected when opening up their businesses. ”We’re excited to just get in,” Carlson said. “At a certain point, I feel like you gotta take that leap. You gotta do it. But, the unknown of all of it is certainly anxiety-producing.” Magpie Diner’s Kirsten Moore has had her restaurant up and running since Tuesday. “Now people are learning how to go out with masks and move safely around spaces,” Moore said. “It just feels really normal right now, which is great.” Both places are facing the challenges of opening up during a pandemic head-on. “You just have to be really creative and think about what people want, what they’re looking for and what they need right now,” Moore said. “It feels like what we’re doing is what people want right now.” Being flexible about the business, like incorporating to-go options is something Carlson is now planning on doing. “That’s something that has changed for us and who knows? Possibly for the better,” he said. “Sometimes things like this push you in ways that to try things that you wouldn’t have tried that maybe are an even better idea.”

News

Amherst inmate dies while awaiting transfer

Updated: 25 minutes ago
An inmate at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center died while awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections. 43-year-old Shawn Preston Jones was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:36 p.m. July 29. Staff used CPR with the aid of an AED while Amherst County paramedics were contacted. According to a press release, Jones was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m. of an apparent suicide. The body was taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Jones was convicted of murder in March 2020 in the City of Waynesboro Circuit Court and was sentenced to forty years in prison with twelve years and five months suspended. He was convicted of Probation Violation in Amherst County Circuit Court April 17, 2020 and sentenced to an additional twenty years.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah National Park sees 10 percent visitation increase from last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
SNP saw a 10 percent increase in park visitation from last year, however, fewer guests are visiting campgrounds and restaurants.

Local

Helping your children keep their mask on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
We are about a month away from kids heading back to school and most school districts may require your child to wear masks throughout the entire school day.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 pandemic with no timeline for finish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there’s no true timeline for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Town Hall addresses testing, return of Virginia Tech students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what the return to Virginia Tech will look like.

News

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday about mail-in voting concerns. There are currently five states in the United States that conduct elections solely by mail. Those are Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Utah and Oregon. In Virginia, there is absentee voting which allows you to vote without going to the polls. In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person. To receive a vote by mail you can apply by mail or go to the Department of Elections website or the Registrar’s Office website. Ballots must be mailed to the voter starting 45 days before the election day. Then, the ballots must be mailed back and postmarked by November 3rd, 2020. To vote in-person absentee, you can go to City Hall and vote in the 45-day voting window. If opting to do in-person absentee, City Hall is open every day from 8-5 and it will also be open on Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st.

News

New tethering law in Virginia protects animals from extreme weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
One law in Virginia that went into effect at the beginning of this month protects our furry friends. It made changes to Virginia’s tethering law. The old tethering law that Virginia had for dogs didn’t factor in the weather. Organizations like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA wanted to see changes. The revised law now specifies weather conditions where dogs should not be left unattended (extreme heat, freezing temperatures, and severe weather). Minimum tethering has also gone up to 15 feet. “The new law forces greater protections for the animals, specifically for the weather. So it does give law enforcement and the general public guidelines so if they see animals outside when it’s freezing, or inclement weather or extreme temperatures it gives them an objective measure to call enforcement if need be,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. “The new law that was put into effect July 1st explicitly specifies temperatures that are safe or deemed safe for animals to be out in which are temperatures that are below 85 degrees and above 32 degrees,” said Nawaz. “Exposure to freezing temperatures or extreme heat is detrimental to the health of the animals,” said Nawaz. Along with hot or cold weather, the law prevents animals from being outside when severe weather warnings are issued. Nawaz said that the law creates awareness, but to really see it make a difference, it will come down to how aggressive law enforcement is. “The law affords it to be an objective measure with the temperature being too high but now they can call animal control to follow up and expect them to follow through with it,” said Nawaz. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that police have responded to six instances so far in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but no citations have needed to be issued. With the new tethering law becoming in effect July 1, the average high in Harrisonburg during the heat of the summer would be enough to have to bring your dog inside as the average high is 85 degrees. One thing that the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is doing is providing crates that will make it easier for owners to bring their dogs inside when its too hot, or cold, or we are dealing with severe weather.