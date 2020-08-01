Fauci: COVID-19 pandemic with no timeline for finish

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there’s no true timeline for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci attributes the different responses by each state to the country’s inability to contain the virus.

Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, gave five ways that everyone can contribute to ending the spread of COVID-19.

He says face coverings, social distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding large crowds and staying out of indoor restaurants and bars are key.

Greene is confident this is something that Americans will get through.

“The sooner we have a vaccine, the sooner it’ll pass in this country and eventually in the rest of the world as well,” Greene said. “This is not the new normal. This is a tough time we’re going through right now. We can do it. Americans have gone through these tough times plenty of times before.”

Greene also said he’s hopeful a vaccine can be ready by the end of the calendAr year.

