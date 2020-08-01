Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe storms possible

A look at the storm threats for Saturday.
A look at the storm threats for Saturday.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A stalled front remains nearby through Saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend, especially Saturday. Early next week, Isaias will be an influence to the forecast as it gets steered up the east coast by a cold front.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. Some storms may be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. Very warm and humid with temperatures this evening in the 70s and 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.
A slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.(WHSV)
Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the primary threats for these storms. An isolated tornado cannot also be ruled out.
Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the primary threats for these storms. An isolated tornado cannot also be ruled out.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are possible with heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threat. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Breezy with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy on Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day due to a cold front. Isolated severe weather is possible. High temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs around 80. Still muggy however. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy again throughout the day with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The center of Isaias will likely be in Eastern Virginia Tuesday morning. Isaias is projected to be a strong tropical storm by then. If Isaias took a more western track, winds would weaken more but heavier rain would hit our area. Isaias still has a possibility of staying just off shore as well with the eastern scenario. Bottom line, we will just have a rainy day Tuesday at this point.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Randy Harris
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast.

Weather

Tropical Update: Isaias

Updated: 17 hours ago
Here's the latest on Hurricane Isaias

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Hot and humid conditions will be around for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front starts dropping temperatures and bringing rain chances.

Weather

Hurricane graphics, what they really mean and what you should focus on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
With the increase in tropical activity likely over the next few months, here's some things to be aware of and how to follow along with the forecast.

Latest News

News

Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 21 hours ago
Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog. Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding. A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Morning Weather - July 31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:51 AM EDT

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Weather

Much needed widespread rain across the area Thursday, and we are not done just yet

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
After a very dry month, coupled with the high heat the rain that fell on Thursday is a welcomed sight and will help prevent expanding the drought area.

Weather

Thursday rain

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT