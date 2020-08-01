FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe storms possible

(WHSV) - A stalled front remains nearby through Saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend, especially Saturday. Early next week, Isaias will be an influence to the forecast as it gets steered up the east coast by a cold front.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. Some storms may be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. Very warm and humid with temperatures this evening in the 70s and 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. (WHSV)

Heavy rain and damaging winds will be the primary threats for these storms. An isolated tornado cannot also be ruled out. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are possible with heavy rain and damaging winds being the primary threat. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Breezy with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy on Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day due to a cold front. Isolated severe weather is possible. High temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs around 80. Still muggy however. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 70s. Mainly cloudy again throughout the day with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The center of Isaias will likely be in Eastern Virginia Tuesday morning. Isaias is projected to be a strong tropical storm by then. If Isaias took a more western track, winds would weaken more but heavier rain would hit our area. Isaias still has a possibility of staying just off shore as well with the eastern scenario. Bottom line, we will just have a rainy day Tuesday at this point.

