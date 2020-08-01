Helping your children keep their mask on

(WHSV) - We are about a month away from some local children heading back to school and most school districts may require your child to wear masks throughout the entire school day.

Dr. Jamie Hutton, a local pediatrician, says the best way to teach your kids to keep their masks on in the classroom is to practice at home. Hutton suggests both the parent and child wear a mask for a prolonged period of time to adjust to the new norm.

“If they have difficulty with touch and feel and they don’t like certain clothes or textures, it may be hard for them to have something on their face,” said Hutton.

Hutton says finding the right mask that fits your child’s face correctly is also important.

