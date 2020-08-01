Local businesses opening up during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two brand new businesses in Harrisonburg are getting their places started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sage Bird Cider Works owner Zach Carlson is preparing to open his establishment later this summer.

“I think more than anything the pandemic has impacted us in our anxiety levels,” Carlson said.”

Both Sage Bird Cider Works and Magpie Diner were struck with something they could have never expected when opening up their businesses.

”We’re excited to just get in,” Carlson said. “At a certain point, I feel like you gotta take that leap. You gotta do it. But, the unknown of all of it is certainly anxiety-producing.”

Magpie Diner’s Kirsten Moore has had her restaurant up and running since Tuesday.

“Now people are learning how to go out with masks and move safely around spaces,” Moore said. “It just feels really normal right now, which is great.”

Both places are facing the challenges of opening up during a pandemic head-on.

“You just have to be really creative and think about what people want, what they’re looking for and what they need right now,” Moore said. “It feels like what we’re doing is what people want right now.”

Being flexible about the business, like incorporating to-go options is something Carlson is now planning on doing.

“That’s something that has changed for us and who knows? Possibly for the better,” he said. “Sometimes things like this push you in ways that to try things that you wouldn’t have tried that maybe are an even better idea.”

