Shenandoah National Park sees 10 percent visitation increase from last year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is happy to welcome visitors back after COVID-19 closures.

SNP saw a 10 percent increase in park visitation from last year, however, Sally Hurlbert, a management specialist with SNP, said fewer guests are visiting campgrounds and restaurants.

She said campgrounds just recently reopened to full-capacity and they are expecting those numbers to increase in August.

With park visitation up, Hurlbert said many park visitors are leaving behind garbage.

“We’re coming up upon trash cans that are really almost empty on the inside, but there are numerous trash bags outside of the trash bin,” Hurlbert said. “We’re concerned that maybe people are afraid to open up the trash cans because they don’t want to touch it for the potential COVID contamination.”

She reminds park guests to throw away or take home everything they bring into the park.

Hurlbert said the park’s Visitor Center is still closed, but they are hoping to reopen that in the coming weeks.

