Advertisement

The peak of Hurricane Season is quickly approaching

June 1- November 30
June 1- November 30(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we head into August, this is when tropical activity tends to pick up. Peak hurricane season is about mid-August through the end of September.

Peak hurricane season is late August through September.
Peak hurricane season is late August through September.(WHSV)

Over the next few months likely we’ll be talking about tropical storms and hurricanes more. So it’s important to explain some information and graphics you’ll be seeing more often.

THE CONE: We’re all familiar with the cone, and the ‘cone of uncertainty'. So what does the cone mean? The cone is the projected path of the center of the storm. The cone does not depict where all impacts can potentially be felt. So whether you’re in or out of the cone, that just is an outline of the potential center of the storm.

Cone size is based on official storm track error over the last 5 years.
Cone size is based on official storm track error over the last 5 years.(WHSV)

Hurricane force winds can often extend anywhere from 25-100 miles out from the center of a hurricane.

Tropical Storm force winds can extend much further, sometimes as much as 300 miles from the center of a large hurricane.

Many times you’ll see a line through the center of the cone, but this is just the halfway point of the cone. The patch of a storm can track anywhere in that cone.

It’s also important to note that the size of the cone is more narrow closer to where the storm is currently, and then fans out the further away. This is because confidence is best closer to the storm but there is less confidence within 3-5 days.

*Side note: The cone size is based off of the error in the official track of storms over the last 5 years. It’s not based off of the range of current forecast models for a particular storm. The cone has been shrinking in size over the last several years because of better forecasting*

SPAGHETTI PLOTS: Often times you’ll see graphics with all of these lines on it. Meteorologists call these spaghetti plots, so properly names. So what does it mean if the line comes through our area? Does that mean the storm is going to come here?

The closer and more grouped the forecast lines are together, the greater the confidence in a hurricane path.
The closer and more grouped the forecast lines are together, the greater the confidence in a hurricane path.(WHSV)

Not necessarily. There are many forecast models that put out this information, a projected path. We use this not to guess which path is the correct track of the hurricane, but we use this for confidence in a path or track of a storm.

So the more grouped together the lines are, the more confidence there is in that given track, as shows on the left. The further apart the lines are, or basically no general consensus, then the less confidence in a path.

Spaghetti plots also don’t show where impacts will be felt, it’s simply a projection of the potential path.

HOW STORMS ARE NAMED: The National Hurricane Center does not name tropical storms/hurricanes. The names come from the World Meteorological organization. There are 6 lists of 21 different names. One for each letter of the alphabet (omitting Q, U, V, X, Y, Z)

Each list is used every 6 years. If a particular hurricane is so strong and destructive, that name is retired and another name starting with the same letter is omitted.

For example, the list used in 2020 is the same list used in 2014. Prior to, the same list was used in 2008. That year, hurricane Ike caused so much extensive damage, Ike was retired and replaced with Isaias. In 2014, the last time this list was used, Isaias was on the list but we never made it to I that year. The last named storm in 2014 was Hanna.

So why is Isaias pronounced ‘ees-ah-EE-ahs’ and not Eye-zah-as?

From the World Meteorological Organization:

“Each year, tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order. Women and men’s names are alternated. The name list is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of WMO Members of a specific region, and approved by the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual/biennual sessions.”

In the Atlantic basin, tropical names are English, Spanish, and French. Per the WMO pronunciation guide, it is the Spanish pronunciation of Isaias.

As we head further into hurricane season, tropical updates are available on your WHSV weather app. Go to radar, and hit the three little dots button. Under overlays, select tropical. If you click on one of the forecast icons on the track that will either give you the current storm information or the forecast information for that particular storm.

Tropical updates are available on your WHSV weather app
Tropical updates are available on your WHSV weather app(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Del. Wilt bill proposes more authority to General Assembly during state of emergency

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The bill introduced by Wilt on July 29 would require executive emergency orders issued by Virginia’s governor that restrict, limit or prohibit lawful action by businesses, non-profits or indivudals be approved by the state’s General Assembly before it can continue for more than 45 days.

Local

Shenandoah National Park sees 10 percent visitation increase from last year

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
SNP saw a 10 percent increase in park visitation from last year, however, fewer guests are visiting campgrounds and restaurants.

Weather

Tropical Update- July 31

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Helping your children keep their mask on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
We are about a month away from kids heading back to school and most school districts may require your child to wear masks throughout the entire school day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 pandemic with no timeline for finish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there’s no true timeline for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Town Hall addresses testing, return of Virginia Tech students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Friday, President Dr. Tim Sands held a virtual town hall to answer community questions about what the return to Virginia Tech will look like.

News

Here’s how absentee voting will work in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday about mail-in voting concerns. There are currently five states in the United States that conduct elections solely by mail. Those are Colorado, Hawaii, Washington, Utah and Oregon. In Virginia, there is absentee voting which allows you to vote without going to the polls. In the city of Harrisonburg, you can apply for absentee voting in two ways — by mail or in-person. To receive a vote by mail you can apply by mail or go to the Department of Elections website or the Registrar’s Office website. Ballots must be mailed to the voter starting 45 days before the election day. Then, the ballots must be mailed back and postmarked by November 3rd, 2020. To vote in-person absentee, you can go to City Hall and vote in the 45-day voting window. If opting to do in-person absentee, City Hall is open every day from 8-5 and it will also be open on Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st.

News

New tethering law in Virginia protects animals from extreme weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
One law in Virginia that went into effect at the beginning of this month protects our furry friends. It made changes to Virginia’s tethering law. The old tethering law that Virginia had for dogs didn’t factor in the weather. Organizations like the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA wanted to see changes. The revised law now specifies weather conditions where dogs should not be left unattended (extreme heat, freezing temperatures, and severe weather). Minimum tethering has also gone up to 15 feet. “The new law forces greater protections for the animals, specifically for the weather. So it does give law enforcement and the general public guidelines so if they see animals outside when it’s freezing, or inclement weather or extreme temperatures it gives them an objective measure to call enforcement if need be,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. “The new law that was put into effect July 1st explicitly specifies temperatures that are safe or deemed safe for animals to be out in which are temperatures that are below 85 degrees and above 32 degrees,” said Nawaz. “Exposure to freezing temperatures or extreme heat is detrimental to the health of the animals,” said Nawaz. Along with hot or cold weather, the law prevents animals from being outside when severe weather warnings are issued. Nawaz said that the law creates awareness, but to really see it make a difference, it will come down to how aggressive law enforcement is. “The law affords it to be an objective measure with the temperature being too high but now they can call animal control to follow up and expect them to follow through with it,” said Nawaz. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that police have responded to six instances so far in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but no citations have needed to be issued. With the new tethering law becoming in effect July 1, the average high in Harrisonburg during the heat of the summer would be enough to have to bring your dog inside as the average high is 85 degrees. One thing that the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is doing is providing crates that will make it easier for owners to bring their dogs inside when its too hot, or cold, or we are dealing with severe weather.

News

Beneficial rain across the area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Waves of showers on and off for the day with some embedded storms, becoming more spotty for the evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures stay warm and muggy, but only in the 70s for the day with areas of fog. Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but activity will be spotty. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with areas of dense fog. SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day because of the potential of severe storms and torrential rain at times which can lead to flooding. A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s, remaining in the 70s for the day. Mainly cloudy but warm and muggy. On and off scattered showers for the day, with a few rounds of storms in the afternoon and evening (12 pm to 8 pm). A few storms may be severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out with several rounds. Lows near 70 degrees.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago