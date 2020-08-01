Tropical Update: Isaias

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Isaias is a category one storm expected to make two landfalls. One on the East coast of Florida, and another in the Carolinas.

Locally, this storm looks to continue to bring us beneficial rain into the early part of next week. How much rain, will depend on the track.

If you have plans to visit the Outer Banks or any beaches on the east coast this weekend or next week, please check with local officials for evacuations. You may not be able to access some areas.

For more details on common hurricane graphics and what they really mean, plus why the storm is pronounced the way it is, you can visit this link:

You can also follow along with the storm on your WHSV weather app. Just click on radar, and select the three little dots at the bottom.

Select Overlays, and tropical.

If you click on one of the forecast icons on the track that will either give you the current storm information or the forecast information for that particular storm.

