Wayne Theatre looks for ways to keep arts going during the pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro has been seeing financial trouble due to COVID-19.

The theatre closed its doors on March 12, but it has been looking for new opportunities to keep the arts going.

The theatre offers many forms of entertainment from plays to movie nights and more.

They began a digital platform during the pandemic to keep people entertained and now have safety guidelines set up in the theatre itself. But, they are still unable to put on productions with social distancing precautions.

Through the challenges, they still hope to find new opportunities to connect with the community.

Tracy Straight is the executive director of the theatre.

“The arts is what bonds us together, the arts is what will help us survive and help build community as we strive beyond this pandemic,” Straight said.

This evening the theatre is hosting a benefit concert and an online auction to raise money for the theatre’s operations.

