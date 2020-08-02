Lincoln Homestead restorations are underway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Lincoln Homestead in Linville is undergoing renovations and offered socially distanced tours of the home this weekend.

The Lincoln Homestead off Route 42 looks a little different on the inside.

Sarah and Benjamin Bixler purchased the home in 2019, and want to give visitors a glimpse at the renovations in progress.

“We are showing them some of the interesting things that we have uncovered,” Sarah said.

The Lincoln Homestead was built back in 1800 by an ancestor of Abraham Lincoln.

The house has seen some damage, but they hope to combine the old with the new.

“So we’re able to mix kind of the structural integrity of new materials in order to make this structure sound again with a lot of old things as well,” Sarah said.

The Bixlers love getting to know about all of the people who lived in the house before them.

“To think about who have been in the spaces and whose hands have touched this railing is really fascinating,” Benjamin said.

And they want to acknowledge and honor everyone who lived in the house including slaves.

“It almost ties into our restoration philosophy as well, is that we are not just looking to return things to the way they used to be because there are some issues with the way things used to be. Both with this house and with the history and legacy of slavery on this property,” Benjamin said.

Some of the uncovered pieces include original window shutters and a 44-foot beam across the house.

They believe the house will be an ongoing project.

“With a house of this age, there is always something to repair or to stabilize to make sure that it will continue to last,” Sarah said.

The Bixlers hope to move in the next 10 months. They also hope to open the house for educational purposes and have people come in and see what it looks like.

