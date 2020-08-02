New youth soccer club joins the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new youth soccer program in the Valley, called the Virginia Skyline Soccer academy.

The players and coaches are happy to have a professional soccer experience with this new club.

“It’s a lot more than a sport to me,” new player Patrick Sullivan said. “I’ve been playing it, watching it since I was a little kid.”

Kids in the Valley were itching for a soccer program to call home and help them develop their skills.

“We formed the Virginia Skyline Soccer because we saw there was a gap in the soccer area here in Harrisonburg and Virginia,” operations manager Simon Timbrell said. “We just wanted to bridge that gap to be able to offer players, whether they want to play at the recreational level or make their way up into the professional ranks and just have a clear defined pathway in order to do that.”

With a lack of focus in youth soccer in the area, the players joining this program are getting the chance to play their favorite game.

“It hasn’t been the best kind of style in the Valley,” Andrew Kreps said. “Soccer hasn’t been the main sport. It’s usually football or baseball. I think it’s a time to start a new grassroots movement in the Valley for us and younger kids.”

The club is partnered with D.C. United of the MLS. The players have access to three different leagues and plenty of new training opportunities.

“This could be a real light for players locally to show up to a good club,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the times in the past players have gone to different clubs and different areas to have a good team, but now I feel like it can be here.”

With the return of sports slowly coming back during the pandemic, they’re all just happy to be back on the pitch,

“It’s really exciting to see all of the kids out here,” Timbrell said. “It’s to give them some positivity. At Virginia Skyline we want to make sure we can help kids grow, not only in the sport of soccer but emotionally, mentally, physically and also socially as well.”

Tryouts to be a part of the action are being held Monday’s and Wednesday’s this summer through Aug. 17 in Penn Laird.

