Possible tornado spotted over Botetourt County Saturday

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an intense few hours for Botetourt county residents Saturday evening as a severe storm produced a rare funnel cloud over Haymakertown, just off Catawba Road. Photos and videos immediately started pouring into the WDBJ7 weather center, most showing a well-defined funnel cloud approaching the ground. However, due to the rural path and hilly terrain, none of the spotters managed to catch an actual touchdown and corresponding debris.

Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts drove along the path of the storm for several miles following the tornado warning. Aside from the typical leaves and a few downed tree limbs, nothing that resembled tornado damage was visible from the road.

“It may have indeed touched down, but you may not be able to see any damage because it was over farmland or wooded area. You’d need a drone or aerial view to truly confirm a tornado touched down.”

Without any confirmed damage or video of the funnel reaching the ground, this may have been nothing more than a close call.

The Bryant family was on their porch watching the storms roll through as they often do. This one was different. “The funnel formed fast, but the storm itself was moving slow,” commented Preston Bryant, who has lived at his hillside home for 15 years and never seen anything like this.

If meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg feel a storm survey is necessary, they may send a team to investigate and perhaps even fly drones to check out remote areas. We will keep you updated if that happens and any findings.

