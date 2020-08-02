Shenandoah Valley Preparatory School plans for fall opening with COVID-19 safety measures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Shenandoah Valley Preparatory Music located on Eastern Mennonite University offered virtual classes this summer and has been working to make those classes safe for the fall.

Some changes include having two pianos in the classroom; one for the teacher, one for the student. They will also have teachers work one week socially distanced then one week virtually.

Kim Souther is the program director of Shenandoah Valley Preparatory Music and said she is grateful to have music in the building this fall.

“We believe in its healing properties, so we love that we can help our students and create an atmosphere for them where they can keep continuing to learn their music,” Souther said.

They also are revamping their porch area to allow for families to sit outside while the students practice indoors.

Additionally, students must wear a mask in the building and they are looking to put Plexiglas in classrooms where wind instruments that require breathing into the instrument are practiced.

