2020 RCBL award winners announced

Award winners for the 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season have been announced along with All-RCBL Team.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To see WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s ballot, click here. The major awards are determined by the league’s coaches while the All-RCBL Team is voted on by members of the local media and RCBL writers.

Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP) - Broadway Bruins

Rookie of the Year: Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP) - Broadway Bruins

Pitcher of the Year: Adam Riggleman (RHP) - Broadway Bruins

Coach of the Year: Kevin Chandler - Clover Hill Bucks

Chris Cofer Person of the Year: George Laase (DH/3B) - Bridgewater Reds

2020 All-RCBL Team

Catcher: Dylan Nicely - Grottoes Cardinals

Catcher: Adam Hackenberg - Montezuma Braves

Infielder: Cody Bartley - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Infielder: Josh Jones - Broadway Bruins

Infielder: Kevin Navedo - Clover Hill Bucks

Infielder: Tanner Morris - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Infielder: Nick Goode - New Market Shockers

Outfielder: Chase DeLauter - Broadway Bruins

Outfielder: Corbin Lucas - Bridgewater Reds

Outfielder: Henry Delavergne - New Market Shockers

Outfielder: Jacob Grabeel - Bridgewater Reds

Designated Hitter: J.J. Loker - Elkton Blue Sox

Utility: Austin Nicely - Grottoes Cardinals

