2020 RCBL award winners announced
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Award winners for the 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League season have been announced along with All-RCBL Team.
To see WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s ballot, click here. The major awards are determined by the league’s coaches while the All-RCBL Team is voted on by members of the local media and RCBL writers.
Award Winners
Most Valuable Player: Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP) - Broadway Bruins
Rookie of the Year: Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP) - Broadway Bruins
Pitcher of the Year: Adam Riggleman (RHP) - Broadway Bruins
Coach of the Year: Kevin Chandler - Clover Hill Bucks
Chris Cofer Person of the Year: George Laase (DH/3B) - Bridgewater Reds
2020 All-RCBL Team
Catcher: Dylan Nicely - Grottoes Cardinals
Catcher: Adam Hackenberg - Montezuma Braves
Infielder: Cody Bartley - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks
Infielder: Josh Jones - Broadway Bruins
Infielder: Kevin Navedo - Clover Hill Bucks
Infielder: Tanner Morris - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks
Infielder: Nick Goode - New Market Shockers
Outfielder: Chase DeLauter - Broadway Bruins
Outfielder: Corbin Lucas - Bridgewater Reds
Outfielder: Henry Delavergne - New Market Shockers
Outfielder: Jacob Grabeel - Bridgewater Reds
Designated Hitter: J.J. Loker - Elkton Blue Sox
Utility: Austin Nicely - Grottoes Cardinals
