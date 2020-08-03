Advertisement

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, bikers ride down Main Street in downtown Sturgis, S.D., before the 76th Sturgis motorcycle rally officially begins. South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Over a quarter of a million people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota.
In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, bikers ride down Main Street in downtown Sturgis, S.D., before the 76th Sturgis motorcycle rally officially begins. South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Over a quarter of a million people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota.(Josh Morgan/Rapid City Journal via AP)
By STEPHEN GROVES
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, braces to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped lockdowns. The Aug. 7 to 16 event, which could be the biggest anywhere so far during the pandemic, will offer businesses that depend on the rally a chance to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus. But for many in Sturgis, a city of about 7,000, the brimming bars and bacchanalia will not be welcome during a pandemic.

Though only about half the usual number of people are expected at this year's event, residents were split as the city weighed its options. Many worried that the rally would cause an unmanageable outbreak of COVID-19.

“This is a huge, foolish mistake to make to host the rally this year,” Sturgis resident Lynelle Chapman told city counselors at a June meeting. “The government of Sturgis needs to care most for its citizens.”

In a survey of residents conducted by the city, more than 60% said the rally should be postponed. But businesses pressured the City Council to proceed.

Rallygoers have spent about $800 million in past years, according to the state Department of Tourism. Though the rally has an ignominious history of biker gangs and lawlessness, bikers of a different sort have shown up in recent years — affluent professionals who ride for recreation and come flush with cash. Though the rally still features libertine displays, it also offers charity events and tributes to the military and veterans.

The attorney for a tourism souvenir wholesaler in Rapid City wrote to the City Council reminding that a judge found the city does not solely own rights to the rally and threatening to sue if the city tried to postpone it. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Chip, which is the largest campground and concert venue that lies outside the bounds of the city, made clear that it would hold some version of the rally.

Rod Woodruff, who operates the Buffalo Chip, said he felt he had little choice but to proceed with the rally. He employs hundreds of people in August and a smaller full-time staff.

“We spend money for 355 days of the year without any return on it, hoping people show up for nine days,” he said. “We’re a nine-day business.”

Woodruff felt he could pull off a safe event, allowing people to keep their distance from one another at the outdoor concerts at his campground. He said he was emboldened by the July 3 fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore, where 7,500 people gathered without any reported outbreaks after the event, according to health officials.

In the end, Sturgis officials realized the rally would happen whether they wanted it or not. They decided to try to scale it back, canceling city-hosted events and slashing advertising for the rally.

Jerry Cole, who directs the rally for the city, said organizers are not sure how many people will show up, but that they're expecting at least 250,000. Travel restrictions from Canada and other countries have cut out a sizeable portion of potential visitors, he said.

Others think the rally could be the biggest yet.

“It’s the biggest single event that’s going on in the United States that didn’t get canceled,” Woodruff said. “A lot of people think it’s going to be bigger than ever.”

When the rally is over, every year the city weighs all the trash generated to estimate how many people showed up. This year, they will also conduct mass coronavirus testing to see if all those people brought the pandemic to Sturgis.

___

Follow Stephen Groves on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephengroves

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 rapid testing prioritized, continuing problem

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Four and a half months into the coronavirus pandemic and rapid testing for COVID-19 remains scarce for some. Many people getting tested are not getting results until a few days later.

News

COVID-19 rapid testing prioritized, continuing problem

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Four and a half months into the pandemic and rapid testing for COVID-19 remains scarce. Many people are not getting test results until a few days later. Both the Central Shenandoah health and Lord Fairfax health districts are completing many tests despite these district’s populations. Rapid testing is prioritized for people like the elderly as they need an answer quickly to prevent serious issues. A health condition would put this group at a higher place on the priority list. Doctor Colin Greene of the Lord Fairfax Health District says there are flaws with the nasal swab test. “So if somebody for example is exposed two days ago, we could test them today and they may be negative and not show up with symptoms for another four or five days at which point their test would be positive,” said Greene. “The higher the risk for the patient, the more likely you are to make it a priority. If someone is being admitted into a hospital where there would be a risk of infecting other patients in the hospital, you would certainly want to know quickly about that person as well,” said Greene. Doctor Colon Greene said the elderly would likely receive rapid testing before children, teenagers, and adults. Some schools such as Virginia Tech are requiring thousands of students to get tested before they return to campus. A nasal swab test is what most will likely receive.

State

Rep. Riggleman to decide by October on potential run for governor

Updated: 39 minutes ago
5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is still deciding his future, but says he will make a decision about a potential run for governor by October. He made the announcement in a wide-ranging interview discussing COVID-19, relief funding, and more.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

News

More beneficial rain for farmers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Overall, farmers say 2020 has been a pretty good farming season. However, recent dry spells have put some corn crops in poor condition. At the start of the month, 30% of Virginia’s corn crops were in poor condition. With more rain, comes more money for farmers. With more rain today and tomorrow, farmers say corn crops will continue to recover as long as rain does not come down very quickly and cause flash flooding. “This most recent rain we’ve gotten since last Thursday of last week... the old farmers would say it was a million dollar rain but here in Rockingham County, probably a multi-million dollar rain,” said Jeff Ishee, farm news broadcaster of “On The Farm Radio”. He says if flooding were to occur, erosion could happen causing soil and valuable nutrients to get washed out. An ideal week for farming is one inch of rain a week on two days of the week. “Corn crop here in Rockingham, and Augusta, Shenandoah, Page and surrounding counties... it’s a mulit-million dollar enterprise growing corn for the agricultural market,” said Ishee. He says crops will be recovering in just the right time as the Rockingham County fair starts just two weeks from today.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Cloudy and warm today, generally in the 70s. Moisture ahead of Isaias will continue to move across the area today. Rain will be heavy at times. most of the rain is much needed across the area but with continuous heavy rain, and especially near streams and creeks and around flood prone spots, flooding will be an issue. An isolated severe storm also can’t be ruled out with damaging winds. Widespread rainfall over 2 days is expected to be about 1-3″ with higher totals along and east of the Blue Ridge. Areas in West Virginia will be on the lower end of the forecast (closer to an inch). Temperatures slip into the 60s this evening with fog and rain won’t be as heavy or widespread. More so, some on and off showers. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

National

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

National

Maryland newborn fighting for life after mother shot and killed

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Maryland baby is fighting to survive after pregnant woman shot to death, forcing doctors to deliver the baby early.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.