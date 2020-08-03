Deputies search for stolen camper

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, after a report of a stolen camper.

Deputies say the white 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie travel trailer was stolen from the 1400 block of E Side Highway in Waynesboro on July 23, 2020.

They say the suspect vehicle is a dark colored 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado, single cab. The truck is described as having a long bed and two wheel drive pickup.

If you have any information about the theft or know the whereabouts of the camper, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

