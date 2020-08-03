Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Isaias stays east, front brings more rain chances this week

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Isaias will continue to track across the Carolinas and into eastern Virginia by Tuesday. For our area, we are barely on the western edge. We will get skimmed by a few showers and a bit of a breeze. Heaviest rain and strongest winds stay east.

TONIGHT: A few waves of rain overnight as Hurricane Isaias moves north but the heaviest rain stays east. Additional rainfall can be a trace to 1/2″, isolated higher amounts. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A muggy but pleasant start with morning temperatures in the 60s. While Isaias will track just east of the area, we will be on the western edge of the activity. If this storm moves slightly more west then we will have better rain chances for the morning. If not then most of the rain stays east of the Blue Ridge. Overall at least a few waves of rain for the morning mainly before 9am. Then a few lingering showers through about noon.

Decreasing clouds for the afternoon as Isaias lifts away from Virginia. A bit breezy at times for the day. Highs right around 80 for the afternoon with some sunshine.

A front is positioned to our west. That will set off a few spotty showers or a storm for the afternoon but activity won’t be widespread.

A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the low to mid 60s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A warm and comfortable start with temperatures in the 70s for the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day A warm day, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

Then a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Best chance will be before about midnight. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Cloudy and mild overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A rather nice morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance of rain at any point in the day but the best chance will be in the afternoon. More so some on and off showers and an isolated storm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Another mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out later in the day. WIth the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Starting out each day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Staying unsettled with scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

