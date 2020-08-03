First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day, heavy rain with the threat for flooding

(WHSV) - A stalled out front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday. Tuesday, Isaias will pass through Virginia adding more rain to our area. Storm chances hang around all week.

MONDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s. Mainly cloudy on Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day due to a stalled out front. Isolated severe weather is possible. High temperatures will be cooler Monday with highs in the low 80s. Still muggy, however. Overnight lows in the mid 60s as rain continues to fall.

Rain and storms will impact our area Wednesday throughout the day. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A muggy start with morning temperatures in the 60s. Mainly cloudy again throughout the day with widespread rain and thunderstorms. The center of Isaias will likely be in Eastern Virginia mid-day Tuesday. Isaias is projected to be a strong tropical storm by then. If Isaias took a more western track, winds would weaken more but heavier rain would hit our area. Isaias still has a possibility of staying just off shore as well with the eastern scenario. Bottom line, we will just have a rainy day Tuesday at this point. Highs will be in the low 80s again. Rain ends Tuesday night with up to one inch of rain accumulating in our West Virginia counties and 1-3″ of rain for the Valley. Isolated areas in the Valley could see 4″+ of rain when all set and done.

Up to an inch of rain is possible in our West Virginia counties. 1-3" of rain is likely for the Valley with locally higher amounts. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A mild and less humid start with temperatures in the 60s. Sunny skies for Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

